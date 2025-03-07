The tsar of the White House for artificial intelligence and cryptocurren Bitcoin strategic reserve through an executive order.

«Just a few minutes ago, Trump has signed an order to establish the Bitcoin strategic reserve. It will be capitalized with Bitcoins owned by the federal government that have been confiscated as part of the confiscation of criminal or civil assets, ”he explained.

Sacks, who has remarked that this measure “will not cost the taxpayers a penny,” he added through a statement published in his profile of the social network X that the United States “You will not sell any bitcoin deposited in the reserve”that will remain “as a reserve of value.”

It has also ordered a complete accounting of government assets that, according to this official, include around 200,000 bitcoins.









He also indicated that Treasury’s secretaries, Scott Besent, and commerce, Howard Lutnick, “are authorized to develop neutral strategies from the budgetary point of view to acquire additional bitcoins”, as long as “they do not involve an additional expense to US taxpayers.”

In addition, this same executive order “establishes a reserve of digital assets, which consists of digital assets other than Bitcoins confiscated in criminal or civil procedures”, with the purpose of “responsibly administering the digital assets of the government in charge of the Department of the Treasury.”

«This executive order underlines Trump’s commitment to make the US the ‘world capital of cryptocurrencies’. I want to thank the president for leadership and vision by supporting this avant -garde technology and for his rapid execution of supporting the digital asset industry. His administration is really moving at ‘technological speed’, ”he said.