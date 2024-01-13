Como – The epiphany took away all the celebrations, returning the Serie B championship to the fans. Spezia, who welcomed Luca Vignali and said goodbye to Szymon Zurkowski this week, picks up where he left off. From the penultimate place in the rankings and the desire to get out of the quicksand. In front of him, on the contrary, he finds a Como team heading towards Serie A.

Como – Spezia: the official lineups

It's the first month-long challenge for strong hearts. After the trip to Lombardy, the Cremonese will arrive. Then the derby with Pisa. Points are needed to calm the waters, calm the fans and avoid the shadow of an increasingly looming new relegation. Luca D'Angelo needs everyone. Also from Amian, who plays today and will then leave for Bologna. Or maybe Palermo. In the 4-3-1-2 designed by the coach, and forced by the moment of the season, the Frenchman moves on the line of the defenders.

With him there are Gelashvili and Nikolaou, in the center, and Elia on the opposite flank. Muhl and Hristov were not even called up. The new signing Vignali, however, goes to the bench. Even in midfield, given the sale of Zurkowski, the absence of Ekdal and the disqualification of Kouda, there aren't many choices. There is Salvatore Esposito, always present. And there are Cassata and Bandinelli. Antonucci is an attacking midfielder. Moro and Pio Esposito are the strikers in charge of scoring goals and unblocking the difficult situation for the eagle.

Osian Robert's Como, having arrived to replace a Cesc Fabregas still without an exemption, responds with a 4-4-2 devoted to fantasy. Blanco and Da Cunha are the wingers and accompany Cutrone and Gabrielloni in the attacking phase. Instead, Abigaard and Bellemo are there to keep the Larian engine running. Sala and Curto are the low wingers. While Odenthal and Barba move in the center of the defense to protect Semper's goal. This is the eleven that will try to start the year in the best possible way and continue the race towards Serie A.