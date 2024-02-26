The Government of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) presented its resignation to the Palestinian president this Monday, Mahmoud Abbasannounced Prime Minister Mohamed Shtayeh.

“I put the resignation of the government at the disposal of President Mahmoud Abbas last Tuesday, February 20, and today I present it in writing,” said the prime minister at the beginning of a meeting with the entire ANP government cabinet in Ramallah, Occupied West Bank.

Shtayeh explained that this decision comes “in light of the political, security and economic developments related to the aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip, and the unprecedented escalation in the West Bank, including the city of East Jerusalem.”

“It comes in light of what our people, our Palestinian cause and our political system face: a ferocious and unprecedented attack, a genocide, attempts at forced displacement, famine in Gaza, intensification of colonialism, terrorism by the colonizers and repeated invasions of fields and villages in Jerusalem and the West Bank,” lamented the still prime minister.

The en bloc resignation of the ANP government comes at a time when the post-war plan for the Gaza Strip is being discussed, with the question of which entity will assume civilian control of the Palestinian enclavewhere Israel will not allow the Islamist group Hamas to regain power.

The international community, including the US, advocates that the ANP – which currently governs small areas of the occupied West Bank – be the entity that assumes executive functions in the Gaza Strip when the war ends, after Hamas expelled them. in 2007; although Israel has been reluctant.

“We will continue in confrontation with the occupation, and the Palestinian National Authority will continue to fight to establish the State on the lands of Palestine, against its will,” Shtayeh added.

Last Thursday, the Israeli Government presented its plan for the post-war in Gaza, in which it does not mention the civilian government, but it does mention that its troops will maintain security control of the area, with freedom of movement as is happening right now in the occupied West Bank. where they regularly enter to arrest “terrorism suspects”.

Shtayeh considered that the current government, which has served for five years and has included independent partners such as five ministers from Gaza, did a good job under difficult circumstances – pandemic, occupation and upsurge in violence – but opted for “a new stage whose challenges “They require new governmental and political agreements that take into account the new reality in the Gaza Strip and dialogue for national unity.”

The president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.

“We have an urgent need for an inter-Palestinian consensus, with a national basis, broad participation, unity of ranks and the extension of the authority of the PA throughout the land of Palestine,” he said of the failed national reconciliation efforts after several attempts at fruitless dialogue between Fatah, a secular party that controls the ANP, and Hamas and other Islamist groups such as Islamic Jihad since the 2007 split.

Shtayeh thanked President Abbas for “his wisdom and support”; and to his ministers “for his exceptional work in exceptional circumstances.”

