A new, large, electric SUV is ready to make its debut in the Peugeot range. The Lion brand has revealed the first official images of its new strictly electric seven-seater crossover: it's called E-5008and was defined by the French car manufacturer itself as a “large electric SUV of a superior class, with large internal space and seating for 7 and easy access to a comfortable third row.”

First internal details

In the past few hours, the first official details relating to the interior of the new E-5008 have been released. One above all, the new Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit, “which takes driving pleasure to a higher level” Peugeot announces: from a technological point of view we find a 21″ floating and curved HD panoramic screen that combines the head-up display with the central touch screen. It has been positioned by Peugeot in a strategic way, so as to guarantee optimal ergonomics: furthermore, it is slightly curved towards the driver, yet remains perfectly accessible to the passenger.

VIDEO – The interiors of the new Peugeot E-5008

Separate mention for the ambient lighting, strictly LED: Its source is located below the screen. As for the choice of materials and the interior as a whole, the Lion brand compares the level of refinement found on board the E-5008 to that of a living room. To know all the details relating to this new large electric SUV we will have to wait until March, when the full reveal of the model is expected.