Can you imagine going to a restaurant and having a cactus put on your plate? This is what can happen if you travel to Mexico, where this ingredient is most common. So much so that in the supermarkets themselves you can buy a tray with several packaged leaves. A most peculiar food for those who visit this country from Spain, where it is still inconceivable to sink your teeth into this product.

An experience experienced by Jesús Sánchez, a tiktoker (@jesusansal) who came across this food in the supermarket and couldn’t resist putting it in his cart. The young man, who currently resides in the Dutch city of Utrecht, shared a video on his profile recounting his experience and trying this curious delicacy called nopal. Specifically, it is an edible cactus plant that is characterized by having quite fleshy stems.

In Mexican cuisine, it is usually consumed boiled, grilled, grilled, in stews or even in salads. This tourist purchased the roasted leaves in the fruit section and it cost 25 pesos, which is equivalent to about 1.30 euros. «It’s normal there. Oh my goodness, who can think of that? », He blurted out as soon as he opened the packaging and took out some sheets with «a kind of ‘slug’».

The food comes peeled and without spikes, so it is ready for consumption. Despite its unique appearance, the young man assures that it does not smell like anything and chooses to ingest it without seasoning it or mixing it with other ingredients. His reaction when he takes a bite is not wasted: “My God,” he emits with a facial expression of disgust.

Your review is not as disastrous as I predicted as soon as I opened the package. Starting with the texture, she confesses that it is “a little strange, but it doesn’t taste bad at all.” According to the ‘tiktoker’, it has a flavor very similar to that of a green bean. Of course, her grimaces show that she is not overly convinced by this new discovery. “Let’s see, it’s not bad, it’s allowed to be eaten,” she reiterates after trying a new bite. If there is one thing that is clear to him, it is that “never in my life did I imagine that I was going to drink a cactus.” As they say, it is the typical dish that you have to try once in your life.

Mexicans put their hands on their heads



The video, which has accumulated more than 900,000 views and almost 33,000 likes on said social network, caused laughter among Mexicans. «Who eats a cactus like that alone? They have to be accompanied by some good tacos,” commented one user. And it is a food that, as many natives say, “is a good accompaniment, but it is not good on its own.” A reaction very similar to when a foreigner eats a paparajote in Murcia without removing the lemon leaf or when a foreigner tries the seeds without first peeling them.