Proposal that considers distance traveled per vehicle and demographic issues of municipalities now goes to the Chamber

The CE (Education Committee) of the Senate approved on Tuesday (24.Oct.2023) a bill that proposes to calculate the transfers from Pnate (National School Transport Support Program) to States and municipalities taking into account distances to be traveled by the vehicle, the geographic and demographic characteristics of each region and the differences in transportation costs in each location.

O PL 3,479 of 2019from the senator Jader Barbalho (MDB-PA), received a favorable opinion from senator Plínio Valério (PSDB-AM) and may go directly to the Chamber of Deputies, if there is no appeal for voting in the Senate Plenary.

Pnate is a program for transferring financial resources to States, the Federal District and municipalities to cover maintenance, repair, fuel and other charges for vehicles used to transport students. The proposal changes the law that established the program (Law 10,880, of 2004).

Within the scope of Pnate, transfers are currently calculated based on the Municipality’s Resource Need Factor, which considers the percentage of the federal entity’s rural population; the area of ​​the municipality; the percentage of the population below the poverty line; and the respective Ideb (Basic Education Development Index).

When justifying the proposal, Jader Barbalho highlighted the need to consider that, in regions with larger territorial dimensions, school transport vehicles travel greater distances. Therefore, federative entities need to supplement the expenses resulting from this situation, as well as differential costs related to geographic and demographic factors.

For Jader, the proposal makes the distribution of resources fairer and based on objective and transparent indicators.

In his report, however, Plínio Valério presented an amendment to the project adjusting the calculation method for these transfers, including the socioeconomic factor in the criteria and highlighting the autonomy of the Executive Branch to consider others that it deems pertinent.

With information from Senate Agency