Singer Svetlana Razina admitted that she had an abortion seven times in the 1990s

Russian singer and ex-soloist of the group “Mirage” Svetlana Razina said that she had an abortion seven times. She’s talking about this reported in the program “Secret for a Million” on the NTV channel.

The singer said that she terminated her pregnancy in the 90s, when she was afraid of losing her career or facing financial problems while raising a child.

“I had hobbies that could have consequences… Which, unfortunately, I got rid of. Maybe five to seven times. One of the cases, this was when I was young, it was an operation, it was an ectopic pregnancy, it was terrible, I could have died,” said Razina.

The artist added that due to so many abortions, she had a “predisposition” to a number of problems associated with childbirth. In 2000, Razina gave birth to her only daughter, Alisa. According to the singer, during childbirth the child lay incorrectly in the womb, which is why she had to have a caesarean section.

Razina became a mother in marriage to Valery Sokolov. However, the father of the child was not the husband, but the performer’s lover, who later came to the couple’s house and for some time the family lived as a family of four.

