How much does the prestigious school where Nathan Falco, son of Gregoraci and Briatore, will go? The figure is mind-boggling

Big change in the family for Elisabetta Gregoraci And Flavio Briatore who will have to say goodbye to their son Nathan Falco for a long time. An important decision that they both made for their firstborn who will go to study in Switzerland at an important and expensive college.

A decision taken after a long discussion for his good but above all for his future. For Nathan, neither of them is determined to rely on expenses, and for this very reason, he will study at a prestigious college envied and coveted by many families.

Days after this choice, the cost that both will have to face towards the called institution emerged Le Rosey. The latter is known by the richest families with the name of The School of Kings, precisely because of its antiquity but also because it is located in the city of Geneva.

What fans of the Gregoraci they ask themselves, however, is it the annual cost of this college that few can afford. Here is the mind-boggling cost that left everyone speechless.

Elisabetta Gregoraci and Briatore, here’s how much Nathan Falco’s school costs

There are many children of important people who spent years at the institute such as Albert Hammond Junior and Julian Casablancas as well as the children of John Lennon and Elizabeth Taylor.

Approximately 420 students ranging in age from 8 to 18 until they choose a university are enrolled. Nathan will therefore have to get up at 7, tidy up his room, have breakfast and start the various daily lessons.

All from 8am to 12.30pm with a lunch break but how much does tuition cost for the prestigious college? According to what was stated and reported by the Daily Mail, the tuition costs around 110 thousand Swiss francs or 116 thousand euros per year.

A truly mind-boggling cost that left fans of the showgirl and the well-known entrepreneur speechless. In fact, it is one of the most famous and expensive institutes in the world.