The far-right president left Brazil for Florida two days before his successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is due to be inaugurated on January 1, and his current visa will expire soon, according to law firm AG Immigration.

Bolsonaro entered the United States on a visa offered to visiting leaders, but it expires on Tuesday because he is no longer on official mission.

The former Brazilian president told CNN Brasil that he intends to return at the end of January and that he is even considering bringing forward his return date for health reasons.

Bolsonaro has suffered from abdominal problems since he was stabbed in the intestines in September 2018 while on a campaign tour. He has since undergone several surgeries.

On January 8, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters, resentful of Lula’s victory in the presidential elections that took place in October 2022, stormed and looted the presidential palace, as well as the seat of Congress and the Supreme Court in Brasilia.