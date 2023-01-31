The World Health Organization (WHO) disagrees with that decision. Every day, about 500 Americans die from the consequences of the corona virus. The WHO therefore believes that it is still too early to switch back now. Decreased attention to the infectious disease could lead to carelessness that could rekindle the virus, the organization said.

The Republicans have been pushing for an end to the emergency for some time, but Biden wants to take a little longer. Millions of Americans received free vaccinations, corona tests and hospital treatment during the pandemic. Once the emergency has officially ended, the government will no longer cover these costs everywhere. “An abrupt end to the state of emergency would cause great chaos and uncertainty for hospitals, physician practices and millions of Americans,” the White House said.

More than 1.1 million people in the US have died from Covid-19 since 2020, about 3,700 of them in the past week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

