The city of Murcia still houses some vestiges of its Andalusian past. Imposing constructions that were buried under the new buildings that currently make up the city, but that, little by little, have been appearing to remind its inhabitants of this historical stage. It was in the year 825 when the emir Abd al-Rahman II established a new capital on a small elevation on the banks of the Segura River, known as Medina Mursiya.

Among some of the remnants that can be found today and that reflect this era, are the Verónica wall, the Santa Eulalia wall or the fragments that can be seen in Plaza José María Bautista Hernández, among others. All of them, remains of the 12th century wall that served as defense of the city, at that time governed by Ibn Mardanos, better known as the Wolf King. Even so, to this day, remnants of these populations continue to be discovered.

Now, to investigate and discover about that past, the first 'escape street' arrives in Murcia. “A unique experience that combines fun, learning and adventure” in which participants will be able to explore the streets of the city while learning more about Islamic history and culture. This project, which will be presented next Friday, March 22 at 1 p.m. on the Verónicas wall, is free and has the collaboration of Evaluating Campaigns against Hate, the European Commission, the University of Murcia, the University of Salamanca, the Al Fanar Foundation and Creating Traces.

As they explain on their website, this initiative is “more than an urban game. It is a window to the past, a way to learn about the rich and often forgotten Andalusian history of Spain while having fun solving puzzles and exploring the city. In addition, it combines the “excitement” and “adrenaline” of this type of activity, knowing a little more about the origin of the city. “One of the most outstanding aspects of the game is the opportunity to learn about the coexistence between different cultures and religions during the Andalusian period,” they highlight.

On their social networks they have also shared images of a pilot experience in which several young people participated. In addition, they also have a history section for Murcia in which they detail some of the data about these buildings.