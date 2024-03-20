Shaun Conde is the English voice actor of Genesis Rhapsodos in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. Her dubbing is quality but initially there were some problems in the recording phase. In fact, Conde explained that Square Enix rebuked him because it was his voice too sexy.

As you can see in the video below (minute 32:33), which shows a interview with gameplay dedicated to GenesisConde stated: “[Vi propongo] a funny note, a little bonus is that with both characters I voiced [insieme al doppiatore Kirk Thornton]”, referring to Genesis from Final Fantasy and Shiba in NEO: The World Ends With You, “I got the 'that sounds too sexy' note several times. It seems that you are seducing. We need you to tone it down a bit.”

“People of Shibuya, I have some hot news,” Conde says in a rather sexy voice referring to a line from NEO: The World Ends With You, adding that he especially had the problem with Genesis, as the character is a bit playful and flirtatious.