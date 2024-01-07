Sunday, January 7, 2024, 09:04



The fire in a warehouse in the Los Alcázares industrial estate caused, for safety reasons, the evacuation of an adjacent nightclub. The evacuation was carried out in an orderly manner and without incident, and the fire did not cause any personal or material damage, apart from that caused to the ship.

Around 5 o'clock, 112 received a call alerting of the fire of two passenger cars inside a facility dedicated to sales, located on Isaac Peral Street in the municipality's industrial estate. Local Police patrols and CEIS firefighters were mobilized to the scene.

In addition, another call alerted that there was smoke inside the Cabana premises, located next to the warehouse, so an ambulance with personnel from the Emergency Service and Civil Protection of the Los Alcázares City Council also went to the scene. The eviction was carried out without problems and the fire in the industrial warehouse was extinguished by firefighters in half an hour.