Maria Rus was killed in Naro and then set on fire. Another Romanian woman was also found dead a few meters away

The daughter of one of the two women found lifeless in Naro speaks. Maria Rus, 57 years old, was the first to be found after the alarm was raised to the Fire Brigade for a fire in a house. The woman was massacred and then set on fire.

“From the window I saw that it was dark inside and that my mother was charred”. A few meters away, she was found dead Delia Zarniscu, 58 years old. For the double crime it was a 24 year old boy was stopped of Romanian origin, who did not want to collaborate with the authorities. He availed himself of the right not to respond.

Thanks also to the collaboration of the Romanian community, as the authorities underlined, it was possible to rebuild a first dynamics of the crimes. It would appear that the 24-year-old and another 50-year-old compatriot were at Delia's house. An alcohol-based dinner. Drunk, the boy allegedly tried to molest the 58-year-old, who however rejected him and kicked him out of the house. At that point the young man would have gone to Maria's house and after having massacred her, she would have set on fire. Then, he would return to the first woman, Delia, breaking down the door with ferocity and killing her too. The medical examiner identified multiple serious injuries on both bodies. It would appear that the two women knew each other and the 24-year-old.

The investigators are viewing the footage from surveillance cameras in the areawith the hope of finding useful evidence to confirm the reconstruction of the double crime.

The story of Maria Rus' daughter

There Daughter by Maria Rus was interviewed by the television program Afternoon Five. There were hours of anguish and that scene keeps coming back to her mind:

“I heard it in the afternoon. We didn't speak yesterday, I had thought about stopping by her the following day. Instead, this morning the lady from the shop nearby called me and told me what happened to your mother? She told me that she had been beaten and I thought I should take her to hospital. But she replied to me saying: she is dead. I didn't believe her and I came here to the place, but they wouldn't let me in. I looked out the window just a little and saw that she was charred. Then they took me away because I felt sick.”