The different types of roads on which you can circulate entail different traffic rules in each of them. It is very different to drive on secondary roads, towns or highways and motorways. The latter have a special and unique component: they are the fastest, being able to reach 120 km/h and have several lanes for traffic.

This feature causes many vehicles to drive through any of them without paying attention to which one they should really follow. This is a very common offense known as ‘left rail syndrome’. It is based on driving through this lane, or also through the central one in case you have 3 or more, when you should do it on the right.

The General Traffic Regulations of the DGT specify it, as it ensures that normally you must drive in the lane furthest to the right, so that the change to the left lane is only made in three cases: if you want to overtake a slower car ahead, if you are going to facilitate the incorporation maneuver of a vehicle that is in the acceleration lane or if you are going to take an exit that is in the left lane.

If you do not comply with these assumptions and circulate in a lane that, apparently, does not correspond to you, the agents can interpret that you are obstructing traffic and sanction you with a fine of up to 200 euros, an amount similar to the one that can be imposed if you stick to the traffic excessively. vehicle driving ahead.