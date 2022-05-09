Daily Mail brings together the worst eleven, in his opinion, Manchester United during the Premier League era and places a former Rayo Vallecano player and a current player from La Franja in the lead: Manucho and Bebe. Photo:

May 9, 2022

Massimo Taibi He came to the English team from Venezia FC in the 99/00 season. The following year United sold him to Reggina. Photo:

Matthew Ashton – EMPICS

William Varela Manchester United loaned him to Castilla in the 14/05 season. After that he failed to settle in the Manchester team. He went through Eintracht, Peñarol, FC Copenhagen or Dinamo Moscow. Photo:

Matthew Ashton – AMA

William Pruner The Montreuil-born defender joined Manchester United on loan from FC Girondins de Bordeaux in 1995/96. Photo:

Mark Leech/Offside

red frames The current Boca Juniors player arrived at United in exchange for 20 million euros from Sporting de Portugal. After his time in England he went to Argentina. Photo:

Matthew Peters

Alexander Buttner Manchester United paid five million euros to Vitesse Arnhem in the 12/13 campaign to sign the Dutch left-back. Photo:

Alex Livesey

Gabriel Oberta He arrived on 09/10 as one of the greatest promises of the English team. After two unsuccessful years he sold it to Newcastle. Photo:

Michael Regan

Joseph Kleberson He signed for Manchester United on 12 August 2003. Kléberson was injured in his second game for the club, and made only 30 appearances in two seasons for Manchester. Photo:

mark thompson

Eric Djemba Djemba One of the biggest disappointments of the English club. He arrived in 03/04 from FC Nantes. He left after two years at Aston Villa. Photo:

Matthew Peters

David Bellion In the summer of 2003 he signed a contract with Manchester United for 2 million pounds. “He is a young man with great potential and will be part of the future of the club,” Ferguson said of the French player. He was finally wrong. Photo:

Alex Livesey

Baby The current Rayo Vallecano player signed for Manchester United on August 10, 2010, for the amount of 7.4 million pounds. Photo:

rooster pictures

Alberto Manucho In 2008 he arrived at Manchester United and after that he went through Real Valladolid, Rayo Vallecano and UE Cornellà among other clubs. Photo:

Martin Rickett – PA Images

