Thursday, January 4, 2024, 2:59 p.m.



Updated 3:26 p.m.

The family conflict that took place last Friday has ended with a tragic end. The events occurred after 9:00 p.m., when an internal dispute could be the trigger for the 38-year-old man to seriously attack his father and his brother.

The aggressor inflicted a beating that seriously injured his father who had to be transferred by the Emergency Services to the León Hospital.

The residents of the town are dismayed after learning that the 77-year-old father, who was admitted to the ICU after the attacks received by his son, died on Tuesday night after not being able to overcome the serious injuries generated by the beating inflicted by his own offspring.

The Civil Guard of Cistierna went to the place where the detainee lived and arrested the young man while his brother, a 28-year-old young man, also had to be transferred to the Hospital but his injuries were minor and he was able to be discharged on site.

The events for which the causes are still unknown are being investigated by the Civil Guard but the aggressor has already been sent to prison by the judicial authority.