Document establishes the planning of each body's performance for the ceremony that will mark the 1st anniversary of the episode

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security and the GDF (Government of the Federal District) signed this Thursday (January 4, 2024) a security protocol for January 8th, when a ceremony will be held at the National Congress to mark the 1st year of extremist attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers. The document defines the planning of each body's actions on that date.

The announcement about the measures was made at an event in Brasília with the interim Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Cappelli, and with the interim governor of the DF, Celina Leão (PP). The local government also announced the investment of R$3.6 million in the capital's security, with the delivery of 20 vehicles, weapons, drones and cartridges.

1 YEAR FROM JANUARY 8

Scheduled for next Monday (January 8, 2024), the January 8 event will bring together authorities in the Black Hall of Congress to remember the invasions and depredations at the Palácio do Planalto, at the STF (Supreme Federal Court), in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate.

Investigations stated that the Military Police of the Federal District had been demobilized. Messages revealed that military police were aware of the escalation of tension days before the episode. Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) was removed on January 8 by decision of minister Alexandre de Moraes, but was reappointed in March.

The extremist act was investigated by a CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the National Congress, which ended with the presentation of 2 reports – one from the government and the other from the opposition. The rapporteur Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) called for the indictment of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), former minister Braga Netto, lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid and military personnel.

At the event that will mark the 1st anniversary of the episode, the presidents will be present Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Republic), Rodrigo Pacheco (Senate), Arthur Lira (Chamber) and Roberto Barroso (STF). Everyone must speak. The idea is that, despite possible criticism of the opposition, the speeches remain in line with strengthening democracy and unity.

The minister Paulo Pimenta (Secretariat of Social Communication) said on Wednesday (January 3) that the “criminals” responsible for the 8th of January “they took the country to the brink of the precipice” and need“pay” for crimes. For him, the intention of the mentors and financiers of the attack was to repeat the invasion of the Capitol, in the United States, which led to the deaths of 5 people in January 2021.

Guests

The organizers of the ceremony invited all 27 governors, capital mayors and ministers and presidents of higher courts. Still, opposition governors should not attend. Deputies, senators, ministers of the TCU (Federal Audit Court) and presidents of legislative assemblies are also expected.

Members of the foreign diplomatic corps, the president of the central bankCampos Neto, presidents of public banks, presidents of state-owned companies, presidents of trade unions and employer confederations and presidents of regulatory agencies and social movements.

Lula's 38 ministers were invited. In a speech at the beginning of the 4th ministerial meeting, on December 20, 2023, the president classified the attacks as a “coup attempt” against democracy. He asked all ministers in his government to participate in the event. “No one is asking you not to travel, but I want all ministers to be present on January 8th. Then you can go back to your rest”, stated the PT member.