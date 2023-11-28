Every day there are more signs that point to a possible crisis between Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio. Some rumors that have been triggered after the footballer has published some photographs in which he is seen enjoying the birthday of his mother, Paqui, along with his brothers, René and Miriam, and his father, José Maria. Some snapshots in which there is no trace of Pilar Rubio, although René’s partner, the singer Lorena Gómez, does not appear either.

«Few things fill me with more pride than being ‘Paqui’s son’. Because, mom, your family fills us with pride with your love, your kindness, your joy and all those qualities that have helped us be better every day of our lives. You have elf and we are lucky to enjoy it by your side. We love you, old lady. Happy birthday! », Dedicates the Sevillian to his mother. A publication that accumulates almost 750 comments, many of which directly ask about the model’s absence.

For her part, Pilar has also made her plans and has published in her stories a collage of the wedding of one of her friends, to which she came dressed in red with a leather jacket that matched the rest of the bridesmaids.

Sergio and Pilar’s Instagram profiles are focused on their professional side, however, it is common for them to share both in their stories and on their wall glimpses of their personal lives in which the family is the main protagonist. In fact, the last publication in which they are seen together dates from November 16, on the occasion of Marco’s eighth birthday. The couple has three other children, Sergio, the first-born, Alejandro and Máximo Adriano. A photograph full of blue, white and red balloons, perfectly posed in which none of the family members look at the camera.

It was at the Grammy gala held in Seville when all the alarms went off when they saw the smiling soccer player arrive arm in arm with his sister. The seriousness of Pilar Rubio had already been much commented upon during the presentation of Ramos’ signing for Sevilla last September. However, her absence at an event of such significance, in which her attendance was confirmed, caused rumors to intensify about a possible breakup of the marriage that the photograph published on the occasion of Marco’s birthday has not been able to silence.

At this time, several reports have suggested that the Sevillian would have been seen in the company of other women. The ‘Socialité’ program reported that the athlete had been accompanied by several girls at the party organized by the singer Alejandro Sanz at the Hacienda Azahares in Seville. For her part, Marisa Martín-Blázquez opened the possibility that there was “another type of relationship with someone else.” “There is talk of a specific name that I do not want to mention at the moment,” said the journalist.