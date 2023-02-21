The princes of Wales were one of the protagonists of the delivery of the Bafta Awards. The couple went to the red carpet days after the date that Prince William had with his alleged lover, Rose Hanbury, on Valentine’s Day, came to light. Every gesture, every look, every smile and every word of the couple was carefully scrutinized in order to confirm or deny the alleged crisis they would be going through. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were smiling and complicit at all times, but it was a familiar gesture from Kate towards her husband that settled the rumors. Prince William’s wife was slapping her behind.

As can be seen in the images that have gone viral on social networks, she tries to hold his hand without success since he withdraws his without realizing that she is looking for it. Then, Kate says something in her ear with a smile as she smacks her butt. A gesture that has been highly celebrated by the couple’s followers who number in the thousands throughout the world. Natural and even cheeky, this is how Kate’s pat has been described as she came with a white dress with bridal airs and Greek reminiscences and that she completed her outfit with black opera gloves and earrings from Zara.

William and Kate were married on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony attended by 2,000 guests and followed by 134 million viewers. Since then, the marriage has projected a solid and idyllic family image and Guillermo was gaining money while his father worked on his reputation and little by little gave place to what was once his lover, Camilla Parker, before to become his wife.

However, in 2019 the first rumors of infidelity by the current prince of Wales arrived. Apparently, the disloyalty would have occurred during Kate’s third pregnancy and some images came to light in which the eldest son of Carlos III would appear very complicit with Rose Hambury at a private party. Coincidence or not, since then, this woman, who was a close friend of Guillermo’s wife, ceased to belong to the couple’s closest circle.

Now, her name sounds again, after the British press revealed that the heir to the crown had had a date with her on Valentine’s Day. And although the couple was seen smiling especially during the Bafta Awards, that has not prevented the details of what happened on February 14, when, according to the English tabloids, Guillermo would have had a romantic dinner in an Italian restaurant with his wife. presumed lover during which he would have given her a spectacular pearl necklace.