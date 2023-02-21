After the unexpected setback in the Premier League against Nottm Forest, Guardiola and his men will travel to Germany this Wednesday to face Leipzig in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Here we leave you the possible starting eleven that Pep has in mind to get a good result away from home:
BY: EDERSON– little by little he is returning to his best level. He is one of the key pieces of the team for Guardiola in getting the ball out of the team. He is one more outfield player.
LD: WALKER– He is fully recovered, and when Kyle is 100% there is no other option, he has to start. He is a player who is completely adapted to all of Guardiola’s mechanisms.
DFC: LAPORTE– He hadn’t been playing much, but Stones’ injury is going to open up a place for him in Guardiola’s eleven. He already started in the last Premier League game in a defense of three.
DFC: RUBEN DAYS– who was once one of the best players in the Premier League is gradually picking up pace. He started the last match against Nottm Forest and aims to start against Leipzig.
LI: AKE– The Dutchman has earned Guardiola’s trust, he is even contributing goals. He can play as a winger or as a center back depending on the phase of the match. To this day he is another of Pep’s indisputables. He has just received compensation in his salary for the good season he is having.
CDM: RODRI HERNANDEZ– Little by little he is recovering his best version, the return of the World Cup has cost him, but he is beginning to pick up a cruising rhythm. He is a vital player for the balance of the team, he always provides a solution.
MVI: KEVIN DE BRUYNE– He is an all-rounder who, at his best level, is capable of winning games by himself, but he is having a hard time being decisive. He has not been fine in the World Cup and has not come back well. He scored again against Arsenal last Wednesday.
MVD: BERNARDO SILVA – is having his ups and downs with Guardiola. It is one of the doubts of the eleven, or the Portuguese or Gundogan. He is adopting a role within the team where he is having a lot of influence in City’s ball-out zone, playing further back than normal.
ED: MAHREZ– The Algerian is one of the most talented players in the squad and Guardiola knows it. He is going through one of the best moments of his career. He did not have minutes against Nottm Forest, so he will start 100%.
DC: Erling Haaland– One of the players in whom more hopes had been placed is giving up because he has 25 goals, but City does not finish carbureting. It is being one of the topics that is being talked about the most in England and great figures like Wenger have spoken out.
EI: GREALISH– to this day no one can take his position. Jack has been heavily criticized for everything they paid for him on his day, and now it’s his time to shut up. He has put Phil Foden on the bench.
What would the formation of the Manchester City: 1-4-3-3
Poretry: Ederson
Defenses: Walker, Rubén Dias, Laporte, Aké
Media: Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne
Lead: Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish
