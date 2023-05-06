To save savings from inflation, diversification is necessary (separation of funds between various assets. – Ed.), Alexei Busov, an entrepreneur and co-founder of the Cryptobaron community, told Izvestia on May 6.

“The most important thing to understand is that capital does not need to be kept in one basket. You simply need to diversify if you want to keep your savings. Diversification suggests that you keep part of your funds in low-risk assets that are not subject to inflation. We are talking about the real estate market, which in any case hedges the risks,” he said.

At the same time, he believes that it is better to buy housing where it is valued in dollars.

“It is definitely worth considering the Asian region, the resort sectors. It is better to refrain from investing in European real estate due to the increasing cases of blocking accounts of Russians in unfriendly countries,” he added.

Speaking about buying foreign currency, he noted that at present, the minimum percentage of inflation is observed in China, so you can consider opening an account in a Chinese bank and placing money in it at interest.

“If we take metals, gold is now just the option that hedges the risks. It must be in your portfolio, because if everything collapses at one moment, we will focus on this precious metal. It is best to take it from brokers, because there is an assumption that gold quotes are not always objective, ”said the entrepreneur.

At the same time, he stressed that the geopolitical situation remains tense and there is talk among politicians about changing the unipolar world, so if it is decided to create a new currency in the future, there will be a serious correction in the euro and dollar rates.

“It is not worth keeping your money in them (in euros and dollars – Ed.), it is better to turn your eyes towards the same yuan or dirham, which has not lost its performance against the dollar for many years. Therefore, the United Arab Emirates can also be considered as an option for opening an overseas account,” added Busov.

If we consider investments in shares, then it is possible to purchase securities of demanded companies, the entrepreneur believes.

“The right investment business strategies will also help save your funds from inflation. There are funds that invest in promising companies,” the expert noted.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that, according to a study by SberNPF, Russians save an average of 8.7 thousand rubles a month. At the same time, only every fifth respondent makes savings for the future, including for retirement, and the majority of respondents (77%) are going to live in old age only on state payments.

In early January, it was reported that, according to FinExpertiza, the ruble deposit showed the highest yield among the most popular assets with a conservative investment strategy in 2022.