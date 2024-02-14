The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over some eastern regions with a chance of rain, and humid at night and Friday morning in some coastal and inland regions. Winds will be light to moderate speed, sometimes active, causing dust, and the sea will have light to medium waves in the Gulf. Arabian and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center said in its daily statement that the winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly / 15 to 25, reaching 35 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium, and the first tide will occur at 16:47 and the second tide will occur at 05:25, and low tide will occur. The first tide is at 10:44 and the second low tide is at 22:45. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light and the first tide occurs at 14:22, the second high tide is at 01:33, the first low tide is at 07:53, and the second low tide is at 19:36.