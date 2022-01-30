The European Union (EU) is working on new sanctions against Russia that could deprive Moscow of the goods it needs to fulfill the country’s strategic ambitions. On Sunday, January 30, said the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

“As part of our work to contain [России] we have made progress in preparing response measures that will lead to serious costs for the Russian economy and financial system. Here we are also looking at export controls that would have a long-term effect by depriving Russia of the goods it needs to fulfill its strategic ambitions.” wrote Borrell on his blog.

Earlier in the day, it became known that the UK authorities would expand sanctions against Russia next week. UK Foreign Secretary Lisa Truss indicated that London is going to expand the list of sanctions legislation so that any company representing the interests of the Kremlin could be subject to sanctions.

In response, Dmitry Novikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that British sanctions had no effect on the lives of Russian citizens.

On January 25, the United States announced that American financial sanctions against the Russian Federation in the event of an “invasion of Ukraine” would be tougher than in 2014, when the ruble fell by 50%. In addition, the White House warned about the preparation against Russia of restrictions on the supply of complex technologies in addition to financial restrictions. On the same day, US President Joe Biden said that he did not exclude the imposition of personal sanctions against the President of the Russian Federation in the event of Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine.

In turn, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov drew attention to the fact that US calls for sanctions against the Russian leader are politically destructive, but not painful. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on possible US sanctions, said that Moscow is ready for any development of events.

In recent weeks, Western politicians and members of the media have been spreading numerous speculations about possible Russian aggression against Ukraine. The Russian side has repeatedly denied such statements. Moscow stressed that it had no plans to “invade” Ukraine.