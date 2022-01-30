Los Mochis.- The representatives of The strong They gave the big bell in the Zonal qualifiers prior to the State phase of the Conade 2022 National Games, by eliminating Ahome in the Prejunior (13-14 years) and Junior (15-16 years) categories.

Now, the representatives of El Fuerte, who do not have small category leagues as there are in Los Mochis, will represent Zone One in the next round, where Mazatlán and Culiacán are already present. The representative of the zone two.

Three-run cluster in the first inning, while Cesar Alvarez and Idelfonso Barreras combined to admit two lines, so that El Fuerte narrowly defeated Ahome 3-2 in the Prejunior category and advanced to the State phase of the Conade 2022 National Games.

In that post, Jonathan Lopez took advantage of a steal by Idelfonso Barreras to reach the register, Barreras scored on a sacrifice fly by Kevin López, while Gabriel García crossed the pentagon on a catcher’s error.

Ahome answered with a run in the third inning off a hit by Víctor Cota, and they closed within 2-3 in the sixth when Dereck Gálvez scored on a busy ball.

The victory went to César Álvarez, who worked five innings for five hits, four strikeouts and two runs. Idelfonso Barreras relieved him to sign up the save.

José Javier de la Mora lost, admitting three runs in just one inning, helped by Melvin Bernal and Julián Leyva.

Junior Category.

El Fuerte withstood the pressure at zero hour and in the end beat Ahome 11-10 to also ensure their pass to the next phase.

The winners led by three runs at the bottom of the tenth inning, but Alfredo Alameda tightened the game with a two-run double, but was taken out trying to triple his shot.

Despite that action, Ahome placed the tying run on the pads, but Santiago Guerrero delivered the second third, and Ángel Medina, who had the opportunity to become a hero, flew out to short stops and ended the match.