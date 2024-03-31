The Alhama de Murcia Meeting procession, scheduled for this Sunday morning, was suspended due to the forecast of rain. The Board of Brotherhoods and Brotherhoods, as well as the Paso Morado, communicated their decision to suspend the most anticipated and participatory procession of Holy Week in the town “after the Aemet recommendation of the risk of rain expected for the entire morning,” as stood out in said note.







1. Faithful of Saint John the Evangelist pose this Sunday after hearing the news. 2. Brief transfer of the Virgin of Sorrows where she represented the fall of the black cloak of mourning.





The Meeting Procession stands out especially for the floral decorations on the thrones and the joy of the resurrection with the dance of passes. The Board encourages residents to visit their headquarters, which will be open throughout the morning. On the other hand, the Archconfraternity of Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno announced that if it does not rain, the image of the Risen Lord will be carried on the shoulders of the brothers through the streets near their headquarters. In addition, the Brotherhood of Our Lady of Sorrows staged the fall of its mourning cloak after the resurrection at the door of its headquarters. However, rain did not appear all morning.











1. Bearers pose with the carving of Mary Magdalene. 2. They take brief moments in procession to the Holy Woman Veróonica.



The agreement was unanimous, since, for the five brotherhoods and brotherhoods, the most important thing was to prioritize the safety of the throne bearers, since they all go on shoulders, as well as to avoid possible deterioration in the carvings of the Virgin of Los Dolores, San John, Veronica, Mary Magdalene and the Risen Jesus.