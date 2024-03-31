Home page World

Several passengers were injured due to severe turbulence on a United Airlines flight. Some even had to be taken to hospital.

New Windsor – Turbulence during a flight is completely normal. They can be caused by various meteorological situations. However, there was particularly severe turbulence during a United Airlines flight. The affected plane was on the flight from Tel Aviv to Newark (USA) when it began to wobble due to strong gusts of wind. Around 320 people were on board the plane at the time – over 20 of them were injured.

The plane had to head to another airport because of the turbulence

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the flight route had to be changed when the crew “reported a passenger medical emergency” due to turbulence. The agency made a public statement on Friday evening (March 29) and confirmed: “United Airlines Flight 85 landed safely at New York's Stewart International Airport at approximately 6:45 p.m. local time on Friday, March 29.”

Seven passengers had to be taken to hospital for observation after landing, according to information from New Windsor emergency services to the station News12. At the scene of the accident, rescue teams treated 20 people with motion sickness and other minor ailments. A post on X speaks of 15 slightly injured people. Several people reportedly suffered from nausea and some experienced chest pain from the turbulence. However, there were no serious injuries.

The aircraft is said to have been a Boeing 787

The passengers escaped largely unscathed. An example of a far worse case due to aircraft turbulence is that of a man who broke his neck on an Emirates flight. To prevent something worse from happening, there are already certain behaviors that passengers should adhere to during turbulence.

Keep Calm.

Follow the instructions of the pilots and flight crew.

Store hand luggage safely – this also applies to handbags, headphones, reading material and so on.

Sit down and buckle up.

Fold up the tray and close the food or drinks.

Prevent nausea with chewing gum or candy.

Source: tui.com

It is reported that the aircraft involved was a Boeing 787. The head of the emergency services in New Windsor informed News12 that after receiving medical attention, the plane was able to continue its journey and continue on its original route to Newark Liberty International Airport. (tt)

