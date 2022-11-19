A motorist was run over last Monday night in the Murcian district of Alquerías by a vehicle in which four people were traveling. The apparent intention of the intentional collision was to rob him and steal his motorcycle according to the images captured by a video surveillance camera installed on the facade of a house that recorded the event.

The hit-and-run occurred at the edge of ten o’clock at night on the road to the town’s Carcanox. The motorcyclist was being chased by a car, until the driver hit the motorcycle from behind. The motorcyclist fell to the ground as a result of the collision and was thrown several meters down the road, until he hit a lamppost. In the images, three people can be seen getting out of the car, while the victim of the hit-and-run tries to take refuge in a nearby house, while calling the phone to notify the Emergencies. One of the occupants of the vehicle picks up a jacket from the ground, which the man had dropped, and they all get back into the car.

When it seems that they are leaving, the car stops again and an individual gets out again ready to take the damaged motorcycle. However, the owner seems to alert them that he has called the police and finally gives up on taking the vehicle. The motorcyclist only suffered superficial injuries, thanks to the fact that he was wearing the protection helmet.

Possible El Raal gang



Sources close to the case relate this group to the one that the Civil Guard recently dismantled in the framework of operation ‘Rache II’, to clarify several robberies in homes in the Murcian district of El Raal and surroundings. The investigation resulted in the arrest of four people, of Moroccan and Algerian nationality, between the ages of 20 and 30, as alleged perpetrators of at least 16 robbery crimes.

“The agents went to the house to view the images and corroborate that they were members of the same group,” they explain from the neighborhood council of the Santa Cruz district, which publicly denounced the outrage.

It so happens that the investigation is still open and, so far, it has allowed the recovery of 108 objects that are in the Santomera Civil Guard barracks, waiting to be identified and returned to their owners.

The detainees, who are residents of El Raal, were placed at the disposal of an Investigating Court in Murcia, whose head ordered the entry into prison of two of the arrested.