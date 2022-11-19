Pentagon chief Austin said that NATO is not looking for a conflict with the Russian Federation, but will continue to help Ukraine

NATO is not looking for a conflict with Russia and is not going to get involved in hostilities in Ukraine. At the same time, the North Atlantic Alliance will continue to help Kyiv in defensive matters, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said at the annual Security Forum in Halifax, Canada, which is broadcast on site Events.

“Ladies and gentlemen, NATO is a defensive alliance and does not seek confrontation with Russia. He poses no threat to Russia. Make no mistake: we will not be drawn into a Putin-chosen war,” a Pentagon spokesman said.

The situation in Ukraine is the biggest security crisis the US has faced since the end of the Cold War, he said. An end to the conflict in Ukraine, the minister continued, would help set the course for security for the 21st century.

In addition, Austin said that NATO will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, as well as to strengthen the collective defense of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Earlier, Austin said that Russia has a huge army and “impressive weapons.” At the same time, he added that even this did not allow Moscow to “win” in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).