After Oscar’s salvation, they were Ruvens and Maica were left in a duel to know who would leave the house Big Brother that same night. The result, without a doubt, shocked the public, the collaborators, the Jorge Javier Vazquez and Super himself.

“The hearing has decided that must leave the house… Maica!“, announced the presenter. The contestant who had been crowned the great favorite of the edition, left with a 50.2% of the votes against.

“I’m going to miss the connections with you so much,” Jorge Javier told Maica. “It has been a real pleasure to have you as a contestantI had a great time with you, you moved me, I laughed, you gave yourself. “The house loses a great contestant.”

He Super He also decided to give a nice speech to the model, who couldn’t stop crying at all times. “What am I going to do without you?“, said the voice in off. “We have shared many days, talks, you have enjoyed every last minute. Goodbye,” he said goodbye to her.

“I will carry you in my heart all my life“Maica responded before walking out the door. What she didn’t know was that social networks were burning after learning of the hearing’s decision.

Trends in Spain. x

The words “TONGO” and “TONGAZO” were trend in Spainsince they considered, as with Daniela during the same week, that the program had decided to throw out the last two members of the ‘Fresis’ team, which ended up being extinguished at that same gala.