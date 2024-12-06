The telecommunications operator R reinforces its commitment to offering a comprehensive ecosystem of home services now allowing its clients to contract 100% green gas and electricity supplies of Galician origin along with the telecommunications service. Once the energy market has stabilized, R launches a 24h electricity and gas rate designed to improve the conditions of service of the majority of its clients.

The Galician operator conveys to users the advantages of R of integrating telecommunications and energy services. To begin with, they advance from the company, which with a discount on the bill telecommunications, a unique benefit in the current market.

Any R customer who contracts the electricity and gas service, which does not entail permanence, will have a fixed discount of nine euros per month, VAT included (six euros for the electricity supply and three euros for the gas supply/€108 per year) applied to your telecommunications bill while both services remain active.

This deduction will be accumulated at each supply point and if the client contracts the service for other homes, such as a second residenceyou will benefit from a discount of 18 euros/month (216 euros per year) on the bill. In addition to the savings, the rate will have a fixed price throughout the day (24 hours), both for electricity and gas, to avoid surprises and facilitate expense control.

The technology will also help R customers keep their bills under control. Thus, they will be able to make their consumption profitable thanks to a specific app and an innovative analysis technology based on artificial intelligence, with which it is estimated that 60% of users save an average of 60 euros annually thanks to the automatic recommendation of the contracted power.

Estimated expense calculation

In the application you can also see the estimated spending for the month in advance, track consumption and find ways to improve efficiency. The combination of competitive pricing, invoice combining discounts and savings facilitated by optimization technology of R, will have a significant impact on the home’s energy bill, which will always be monthly (calendar month).