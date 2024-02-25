Soccer in South America has grown stronger in recent years. The current football situation of Colombians in foreign countries is beginning to have a positive outlook. In Europe, with the start of a new campaign, players are making a clean slate, while in South America some continue to do their thing, earning good recognition.
Experienced player who returned to Racing Club in July 2023 and this will be his first preseason with the team led by Gustavo Costas. At 29 years old, he has already played in two Americas Cups (2016-2019) and two World Cups (2018-2022).
A starter in the Colombian national team and with one foot in the 2026 World Cup. He was never able to establish himself in Europe, he was sold for a record amount to China and a few months ago I returned to the club that made him debut in the first division.
He was born on July 30, 2001 in Bogotá (21 years old) and has been highlighted as one of the best midfielders that Colombian Professional Football (FPC) has. He has more than 150 games with the Millonarios shirt and scored 14 goals.
The left winger will be with the Colombia Under-23 National Team in the Pre-Olympic Tournament, and will miss the first days of the Colombian championship. Nestor Lorenzo is also taking it into account for the senior team.
The Colombian player's transfer was valued at 80 million euros when he played with Real Madrid, after being the top scorer in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. In the “merengue” he played 125 games and 37 goals over four seasons. After going through Olympiacos and now in São Paulo in Brazil, his value is 6,000,000 million euros.
Many compare him as one of the best Colombian players in history along with “Pibe” Valderrama, Faustino Asprilla, Falcao García and Freddy Rincón. He is the tenth player with the most games in the Tricolor (76) and is third in the historical scorers table. He scored 22 goals. Only Falcao García (34) and Arnoldo Iguarán (25) surpass him.
The forward of the Colombian national team has just signed for Internacional de Porto Alegre for a million-dollar sum. The Brazilians would pay a total of 6 million dollars to Frankfurt for the sporting rights of the tricolor attacker. The 28-year-old striker's contract with Inter is for a total of 3 years. However, he is still on the German team and would not be released until mid-year. We'll see if his arrival is brought forward.
Néstor Lorenzo, technical director of the Colombian national team, has him in mind to be his forward in the next 2026 World Cup. That is why Santos Borré made the decision to return to South America to have continuity in “Chacho” Coudet's team.
The incredible performance over the last year has led him to fulfill his dream of defending the colors of his country's team. Jhon Arias was called up for the first time to the Colombian team last June 2022 for the friendly against Saudi Arabia
The winger, in a study by the CIES International Center for Sports Studies, positioned him as one of the highest-rated footballers on the market and is the only Colombian present in the top 10. The Colombian seeks that his departure from Fluminense be for an important club in Europe. A few days ago he rejected an offer from Zenit of Russia.
|
Player
|
Market value
|
John Arias
|
10 million euros
|
Rafael Santos Borré
|
8 million euros
|
James Rodriguez
|
5 million euros
|
Daniel Felipe Ruiz Rivera
|
3.5 million euros
|
Roger Martinez
|
2 million euros
