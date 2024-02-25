A starter in the Colombian national team and with one foot in the 2026 World Cup. He was never able to establish himself in Europe, he was sold for a record amount to China and a few months ago I returned to the club that made him debut in the first division.

The left winger will be with the Colombia Under-23 National Team in the Pre-Olympic Tournament, and will miss the first days of the Colombian championship. Nestor Lorenzo is also taking it into account for the senior team.

Many compare him as one of the best Colombian players in history along with “Pibe” Valderrama, Faustino Asprilla, Falcao García and Freddy Rincón. He is the tenth player with the most games in the Tricolor (76) and is third in the historical scorers table. He scored 22 goals. Only Falcao García (34) and Arnoldo Iguarán (25) surpass him.

Néstor Lorenzo, technical director of the Colombian national team, has him in mind to be his forward in the next 2026 World Cup. That is why Santos Borré made the decision to return to South America to have continuity in “Chacho” Coudet's team.

The winger, in a study by the CIES International Center for Sports Studies, positioned him as one of the highest-rated footballers on the market and is the only Colombian present in the top 10. The Colombian seeks that his departure from Fluminense be for an important club in Europe. A few days ago he rejected an offer from Zenit of Russia.