The prices of traditional Christmas foods have increased on average by 12.3% compared to what they had at the end of November, according to the analysis carried out by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), which warns that consumers are facing “more expensive” Christmases since it began carrying out this report in 2015.

Specifically, the organization confirms that it is the typical rise of the Christmas dates and, as in previous years, the biggest increases are focused on seafood and fish and are more moderate in meats, while fruits and vegetables are the only ones that decrease or moderate their price.

OCU Since 2021, it has analyzed the price of 16 typically Christmas foods that are in high demand on these dates, in municipal markets, supermarkets and hypermarkets in Albacete, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Madrid, Malaga, Seville and Valencia.

According to the results of this third wave of the study and in relation to the first price survey on November 25, thirteen products increased in price compared to only three that decreased.









Oysters, the food that has the lowest price

In this way, barnacles are the product that has increased the most after shooting up 78.4%, followed by clams (53.1%), sliced ​​hake (32.8%) and elvers (13.9%), while the study highlights that if in previous years the dozen oysters registered a significant increase, this time it falls by 7.6%.

With more moderate increases below 10% are products such as whole turkey (6.2%), pomegranate (6%), pularda (5.5%), sea bass (4.8%), ham Iberian bait (4%), veal round (3.8%), sea bream (2.8%), quartered lamb (1.8%) and prawns (0.4%).

The study confirms that only three products of the christmas basket They lower their price, starting with red cabbage (-1.3%), pineapple (-7.4%) and oysters (-7.6%), which is the product that drops its price the most during the month of December .

OCU has highlighted that the rise in recent days, an increase in prices of 5.1%, although it has been somewhat less pronounced than that which occurred before the December long weekend, has occurred in fewer days.

In this way, this year the pattern of other years is repeated, with strong rises concentrated in some seafood and fish and more moderate variations in meats, fruits and vegetables.

Compared to last year’s price levels, prices have risen by 6.8%. This is a much larger increase seen in the last two years and is close to that of 2021, when there was an inflationary crisis.

In addition, many products are at historic maximum prices on these dates, so OCU warns that consumers are facing “more expensive” Christmases since these controls began in 2015.