With the arrival of summer, millions of people prepare to enjoy their long-awaited vacations. However, this holiday period also gives rise to what is popularly known as ‘operation departure’, a logistical challenge for transport systems due to the mass exodus of travelers to their tourist destinations. This seasonal migration to beaches, mountains and other paradisiacal enclaves, although it represents an opportunity for rest and leisure, also generates an almost inevitable consequence, the traffic jams and congestion on roads and highways.

In this sense, summer traffic jams have become a recurring and frustrating scene for those who venture to travel long distances by car. The main communication routes are overloaded with a continuous flow of vehicles, which can turn a pleasant trip into an exhausting and stressful journey. However, there are certain solutions that they can promote traffic flow and decongest roads at specific times, the additional lanes. These lanes, located on roads with two directions of traffic and shoulders, provide a resource to increase road capacity when necessary. However, its use entails specific regulations that must be complied with to guarantee the safety and proper functioning of this measure.

The first thing we should know is that the additional lanes are in conventional roads, where a central lane is gained to have two in one direction of movement and one in the opposite. In addition, to ensure a correct flow of vehicles, these lanes are marked with cones or beaconsindicating its authorization or restriction in certain sections.

Traffic rules in the additional lanes



Likewise, the Traffic and Road Safety Magazine, edited by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), revealed the traffic rules to follow when using these additional lanes.

Traffic rules in the additional lanes:

All vehicles, except those forced to drive in the right lane (hard shoulder), can use the center lane. Bicycles, mopeds, certain special vehicles (up to 3,500 kilos), animal-drawn vehicles and people with reduced mobility are not authorized to use them.

You must take the dipped headlights on both day and night.

The maximum speed allowed in these lanes is 80km/h and the minimum speed is 60 km/h.

This no crossing the line marked by the cones that indicate the opposite direction of circulation.

The fines of the DGT for not complying with the rules of the additional lane



On the other hand, not respecting these rules can lead to sanctions severe. drive in the opposite direction to the one established by the additional lane is considered a very serious offenseand carries a fine of 500 euros and the withdrawal of 6 meat pointsyou. Besides, exceed the speed limit of 80 km/h in the extra lanes results in a serious or very serious offensewith fines ranging between 100 and 600 eurosin addition to the rwithdrawal of points from the card in proportion to the seriousness of the offence.

Also, the mandatory use of lights short-range driving in the extra lanes is also regulated and failure to comply with this rule constitutes a serious misconduct and is punishable by a fine of 200 euros.

Lanes in the opposite direction to the usual



Another measure implemented on some roads is the carriles in the opposite direction to the usual, common on dual carriageways and highways that give access to cities. In these lanes, similar regulations apply with respect to the use of dipped headlights and driving speeds between 60 and 80 km/h. However, only motorcycles and cars without a trailer can use them. Any other type of vehicle that uses it faces a fine of up to 200 euros.

DGT







Lastly, it should be noted that it is essential that drivers know and comply with these rules to guarantee safe and fluid circulation in the additional lanes and thus contribute to a safer and more pleasant road experience for everyone.