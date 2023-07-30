It is one month since the death of the young Nahel by a shot by a policeman and 100 days since President Emmanuel Macron promised to propose measures to “appease the social anger” of the population. But a new crack has opened, the attitude of the Police and those responsible, including the Minister of the Interior who are asking for exceptional measures in their favor.

In this edition of On the Front Page, we talk about the options that French President Emmanuel Macron has to relaunch his government’s action and the obstacles he encounters. The recent readjustment of his Executive failed to include other political forces, and the security forces are now demanding exceptional measures in his favor, accentuating the divisions that Macron himself promised to erase upon taking office as president.

Front Page Guests:

– Raphaël Proust, journalist in the political service of the Opinion newspaper.

– Gabriela Bravo, correspondent for Radio Cooperativa in Paris.

– Víctor Hugo Ramírez, political scientist and researcher at the University of Newcastle.

“The central issue is the legitimate use of force in the hands of the police, which is a State force, that is to say, the legal principle that no one is above the law, not even a public official, a police officer who is the embodiment of of the State”, says Víctor Hugo Ramírez.

“From the government there is a tremendous fear of the overflow of the police, that they stop working. Power has two options, either restore the authority of the State, or grant everything for nothing”, warns Raphaël Proust.

For her part, Gabriela Bravo considers that “we are in a historic moment because the police have enormous power, given that the Rugby World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games are approaching. Power is tied.”