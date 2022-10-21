The blue, at the first goal of the season, had been abstinent since April: “I thank my teammates, I went into difficulty but they were close to me and they helped me a lot”

A strong signal for Moise Kean had already arrived at the moment of reading the formations: in a runoff with Milik, Allegri had decided to give continuity to the blue by offering him the second game in a row as a starter for the first time this season, although of the derby with Turin what remained in the eyes of his performance was above all that goal devoured with the door wide open. In the eyes of the coach something else was left: “When in the game you understand that the attackers have the upper hand over the defenders, you have to insist on them. They were good, Moise would have deserved the goal “. Sorry for the delay, the goal has arrived. Against Empoli. The first in the season.

THE RETURN TO GOAL – Helped by his favorite opponent, the Empoli to whom he scored three goals in three games, Moise Kean’s return to scoring for the first time since 25 April with Sassuolo does not go unnoticed. Juventus’ last victory away from Turin, the last away from home until last week’s derby. Signals that count as the wish for a change of pace. Kean is not new to nights like this, last year in addition to Sassuolo he happened with Malmoe and above all with Roma. The way he scored after eight minutes is Moise’s symbol: a touch as he comes to enhance the mix of physicality and position, because the control is often questionable but the movements make him find very often in the right place at the right time, and goal instincts are not taught. This is the reason to continue to believe in it, but not the only one: even before scoring he had started the game with a couple of precious interventions in the non-possession phase. The same ones in which Allegri must have seen something good already against Torino. See also Inzaghi and Allegri, two similar crises

THE DARK MOMENTS – In between, in these six months since the last goal, a summer that is not just any, as is normal with Kean: the name always in the balance with the market possibilities after the disappointing last season, great reviews on the conditions with which is presented at the resumption of work and also the palm of the only real goalscorer of the pre-season, thrown to the wind with that exclusion for disciplinary reasons in the last match with Atletico. Then the arrival of Milik in front of him and in these first 15 games of the season, before the last pair, he had known the starting shirt only on August 31st with Lo Spezia: “For me at the beginning it was not easy, I went a bit in trouble – Kean told Dazn after the 4-0 at Empoli -, but I had my teammates who helped me a lot: I always got to work despite what they said inside and out, the important thing is what is shown in the field “. See also Krack: "Seb's renewal? Must see Aston potential"

THE GROUP – Pretending to interpret who knows what a sentence or a look would be not very serious, but Kean suggests a spurt of growth, and maturation, when he adds: “The group does a lot, I managed to understand it. They have been close to me and I hope to continue to give them a hand ”. The champion is really too small, only two games after retiring, but the first responses on the pitch are compatible with the possibility that a push not only for Kean, but for the restart of Juve as a whole, came from that same locker room: ” look everyone in the face even before the game, in the middle of the field we said to ourselves that we must not give up a meter and give everything for the fans, the shirt and everyone – said Kean -. We must continue like this, also because we are working hard. Now every game we will have to continue along this line and move forward ”. Kean is also on board now. See also Attack alarm, Rome creates a lot, but no longer knows how to score (apart from Dybala ...)

21 October – 23:35

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#dark #period #instincts #Kean #scoring #months #understood #importance #group