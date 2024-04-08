«As it has been proven, there was nothing in my house. In my house we don't sell drugs, we sell joy and art. I am innocent, but many have already condemned me without a trial having taken place. Everything is on track and I am very calm. I wasn't afraid until recently. “I have to keep quiet because it is a very serious judicial process.”

Three years ago, in a Saturday night program on Telecinco, Rafael Amargo broke his silence to explain his arrest in December 2020, accused of a continued crime against public health for the sale of narcotic substances. Today, after the trial was suspended last June, the dancer sits on the bench of the Provincial Court of Madrid.

It will be your great opportunity to reiterate that only “joy” was sold in your house or admit that there were drugs to supply to third parties. At the moment, the Prosecutor's Office is demanding nine years in prison and the possible compliance that he has explored before the oral hearing seems to have not come to fruition.

The court of Section number 30 of the Madrid court is scheduled to hold four sessions. In addition to Amargo, the producer Eduardo de Santos and an associate of the artist, Manuel Ángel Batista León, accused of being part of a group that trafficked drugs, mainly methamphetamine, which they allegedly sold from the former's apartment, accompany him on the bench.

The artist has arrived at the court in a Civil Guard van from the Soto del Real penitentiary center, in the Madrid mountains, where he has been in provisional prison since November 3, 2023 due to risk of escape and for repeated breach of the obligation to sign every 15 days in court. The condition that the judicial authority placed on him as a condition to remain on provisional release for the events that will be judged starting this Monday.

“His only fault is being famous”



Amargo will have a new lawyer in the trial, since he will finally be defended by media personality Marcos García Montes. “His only fault is being famous and a great dancer,” the lawyer believes. The provisional indictment of the Prosecutor's Office, however, considers that the artist led a group to sell drugs from his home in Malasaña in a »persistent« manner together with the producer De Santos, for whom he requests the same penalty.

For the other defendant, he requests six years in prison for being a “trusted man” who delivered the drugs to the buyers. The case against Amargo's wife, Lucia Bonginiano, was archived and was finally left out of the trial.

The artist is also being investigated by the Court of Instruction number 27 of Madrid for the alleged commission of another crime of drug trafficking and attack on authority, following a complaint filed last July by his neighbors in relation to the alleged repetition in the sale of drugs in his apartment on Espíritu Santo Street in Madrid. Due to these events, he was detained at the Alicante train station, and was provisionally released.