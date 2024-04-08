April 8, 1999

END TO BOMBINGS IF MILOSEVIC COMPLIES. Washington. President Bill Clinton endorsed the American position that the bombing to the yugoslavs you will only be stopped by the Serbian withdrawal from Kosovo, the return of refugees and a peacekeeping force. In a repeated rejection of the unilateral ceasefire declared by Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic, Clinton said that the 19 members of NATO are determined to remain united until they prevail. “It is not enough for Milosevic to say that his forces will cease fire in a Kosovo that is denied freedom,” Clinton said in a speech on foreign policy at the United States Institute for Peace. “Milosevic must withdraw his forces, let the refugees return and allow the deployment of an international security force,” he insisted. Belgrade announced a unilateral ceasefire in preparation for the Orthodox Easter in three days, but avoided referring to the withdrawal of its troops from Kosovo, one of the conditions demanded by NATO. This organization pointed out that the only way to stop the attacks against Yugoslavia is for President Milosevic to comply with the conditions imposed by the Atlantic Alliance. Milosevic must completely and definitively end hostilities and attacks against the civilian population of Kosovo and withdraw all security forces and weapons from it, both police and paramilitary groups.

THE SUGAR INDUSTRY AT RISK DUE TO DROUGHT. The drought problem that is occurring in the state of Sinaloa puts the development of the sugar industry at risk, said the leader of the workers in the sector, Ángel Valenzuela. Businessmen from that sector requested the intervention of the state governor, Juan S. Millán, before the authorities of the National Water Commission, with the purpose of guaranteeing the irrigation of standing crops. Likewise, to ensure the resource that allows the planting of more than 4 thousand hectares of sugarcane in this area.

THEY HAVE NOT GIVEN PERMISSION FOR POSITIONS. The senior officer, Natalio León, assured that in this administration no permits have been issued for new stands on public roads, much less for the granting of a new license for the sale of alcoholic beverages. So far, the list of street vendors registered with the agency is 584, all authorized in some way from previous administrations, of which 40 percent are those who have paid the annual permit.

THEY MAKE UP THE VIOLENCE. Culiacan. The Attorney General, Gilberto Higuera, maintained his statements that violence had decreased by 70 percent, but clarified that only in the northern part of the state, which in any case is not very convincing and detracts from the credibility of the programs and public security institutions. Lawyers and PRD members still do not forget that the Attorney General's Office has been unable to clarify the murder of the president of the FAS in January, and also for society, there are many pending accounts. Violence has doubled since the beginning of the current state administration.

GERMAN FAMILY LEAVES TELEVISA. Mexico City Miguel Alemán Velasco and Miguel Alemán Magnani will sell 14.4 percent of the shares they own in Televicentro, the controlling company of Grupo Televisa. But neither they nor Emilio Azcárraga Jean, president of the Mexican corporation, said who will keep this stake, which according to analysts, totals close to 200 million dollars; They only explained that the share package will pass to this company or to third-party buyers. The Alemáns requested his resignation effective May 1.

*THE SECTION FROM 50 YEARS AGO WILL RESUME UNTIL APRIL 15. THERE WAS NO PUBLICATION OF THE 1974 EDITION DUE TO THE EASTER HOLIDAYS*

More from the same author: