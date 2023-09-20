The cost of the cheapest apartment in new buildings in New Moscow is 4.3 million rubles. Analysts from the Bon Ton company reported this to Izvestia.

We are talking about an unfinished studio with an area of ​​20.9 square meters. m in a project with a completion date of the fourth quarter of 2024 in the Filimonkovskoye settlement, experts said.

“The most expensive apartment costs 48.4 million rubles. This is a four-room Euro-format apartment without finishing with an area of ​​135.5 sq. m. m in a newly built house in the Desenovskoye settlement,” analysts noted.

Experts also reported that over the past year, the average cost per square meter in TiNAO increased by 2.5% and amounted to 232.9 thousand rubles, with an average lot price of 10.9 million rubles (-2.4% per year).

At the end of the month, the weighted average price per square meter of the primary market in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug amounted to 236.8 thousand rubles (+1.7% per year) and in the TAO – 127 thousand rubles (+5.6% per year), experts added.

Earlier, on September 16, analysts from VSN Realty said that in August a record number of new apartments and apartments were sold in the capital for eight months of 2023. Thus, 6.4 thousand apartments and apartments were purchased in new buildings of comfort and business classes – the volume of transactions in lots increased by 27%.

On September 14, the real estate agency Dolgov PRO gave Izvestia a forecast according to which prices for apartments in new buildings in the Moscow region could increase to 8% by the end of 2023. According to experts, this may be affected by the rise in prices of building materials and the Central Bank’s increase in the key rate.