There is increasing evidence indicating that the mother of Gerard PiquéMontserrat Bernabeu, never managed to have a good relationship with Shakira after 12 years of relationship with his son.

After the scandalous separation between the successful Colombian singer and the former Barcelona player, it became known that Mrs. Montserrat was not at all comfortable with their relationship, especially because Shakira is not of Catalan origin.

This time, it comes to light that Piqué’s mother would have launched a complaint against the interpreter of ‘What is done is done’.

According to what is stated in ‘Readings‘, Montserrat Bernabeu felt a distant attitude and cold from her grandchildren, Sasha and Milanduring the last visit they had in Spain after moving with the celebrity to USA after the uncovering infidelity by Gerard Piqué with Clara Chia.

The publication of the Spanish media assures that the grandparents of the little ones no longer have much coexistence with them because of Shakira, since it is she who kept most of the custody.

According to a testimony close to Gerard Piqué’s family, Milan and Sasha no longer enjoy spending time with their grandparents because they want to spend time on their cell phones.

“The children were more focused on their cell phones than enjoying the day and Montserrat told Gerard: ‘Stop this now. It can’t be that the kids don’t even want to go to the mountains for the phone,’” the source explained.

Likewise, the magazine indicates that children no longer address their grandparents at all as they did in the past (grandfather to Joan Piqué and Ona to Montserrat).

It must be remembered that since the breakup between the singer and the 36-year-old Catalan, the minors have done nothing more than demonstrate the immense love they have for their mother by being captured in all the most important moments of Shakira’s career. .

