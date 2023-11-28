With just four days late compared to last year, the Government Council, in an extraordinary session, approved this Tuesday a “record” Budget project for 2024, which exceeds 6,526 (almost 600 more than this year) and which will focus on “shield the Welfare State” and implement a 35-hour work week in January.

The accounts, which are delivered to the Regional Assembly this Tuesday, include 46% of the resources allocated to Health (2,450 million), 39% to Education (2,037 million) and 15% to Social Services (801 million). In total, there are 1,414 million more than five years ago.

The Budget project foresees an investment of 14.5 million euros per day for 2024 destined to “shield public services” and allocates 636 million to boost economic activity and job creation.

The accounts dedicate 6.7 million euros a day to health care, 5.5 million euros to “education in freedom and aimed at excellence” and 2.2 million euros “to protect families, incomes means and to the most vulnerable and disadvantaged groups.

It will be like this, clarified the Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, even if the deliveries on account of the regional financing, which have still not arrived from the Ministry of María Jesús Montero, remain below the regional forecasts, that although they have the approval of AIReF, they have had to be prepared “by groping”.

In fact, Marín acknowledged that it has been a “difficult” year due to the lack of “collaboration and institutional loyalty”, which has made these “historic” Budgets have become “a complicated job.” The counselor said it crystal clear: they are not the ones he wanted, but “they are the best for the Region of Murcia.” “This is not the Budget that we should have approved today,” he admitted, and then emphasized the regional underfinancing that means that a citizen of the Region of Murcia receives 626 euros less than a Cantabrian (the best financed community, which receives 3,417 million from the State compared to 2,691 from the Community).

However, Marín highlighted that these accounts will allow us to continue lowering taxes and implement the 35-hour work week, to which some 150 million are allocated. They also aim to “help families, self-employed people and companies grow.” For the latter there are 1.7 million. In addition, there are 497 million euros more for investments. This increase is based on an increase in income for 2024 estimated at 695 million, due to “the fiscal voracity of the Government of Spain.”

On the opposite side of the balance, there is the 48% decrease in the arrival of European funds.

Distribution by councils



By ministries, Health is the one with the largest budget, 2,383 million euros, which represents an increase of 165 million euros compared to the current year.

The increase in the Department of Education, Vocational Training and Employment is 183.4 million euros, reaching 1,856.8 million euros; while the area of ​​Social Policy, Families and Equality will have 550.4 million euros to invest.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports will reach 78.5 million euros; Another 69.9 million euros will go to the Department of the Interior, Emergencies and Territorial Planning and the Department of Development and Infrastructure will have 235.7 million euros. This means that the two Vox ministries will manage a budget of almost 306 million euros.

In the case of the Department of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, the budget will reach 227.6 million euros; Environment, Universities, Research and Mar Menor will have 404.7 million to invest; while the Ministry of the Presidency, Spokesperson and Foreign Action will reach 34.9 million and the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Business, finally, will reach 470.9 million euros.