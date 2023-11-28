According to the details known at the moment, they won’t be complete levels but sequences in a non-definitive stage of development that will allow players to discover new locations, all accompanied by commentary from the Naughty Dog team who will reveal various aspects of each section.

Neil Druckmann, the creative director of The Last of Us, as well as producer and screenwriter of HBO’s live action adaptation, revealed that the second season of the TV series will have at least one element based on “Lost Levels” Of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered . For those who don’t know, the Lost Levels represent sections of The Last of Us Part II cut from the original PS4 game, which will be integrated as a bonus in the remastered version arriving on PS5 on January 19, 2024.

Some discarded ideas will be reused in the HBO series

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Druckmann revealed that fans can expect the second season of the HBO series to revisit some of the deleted scenes from the game.

“As a preview, I will say that there is at least one element of a cut layer from the game that is planned for the series,” Druckmann said. “I say this with the caveat that we have not yet started filming the show and that all things are subject to change based on what we feel is best for the show.”

“The Lost Levels aims to closely look at the development of the original The Last of Us Part 2 and increase fans’ appreciation for the studio’s creative work. Although the TV show has deviated partly from the original works to adapt to the medium and likely will in the future, these levels are not intended to be indicative of work on the HBO show, which is separate from the development of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.”

At the moment, Season 2 of the HBO series The Last of Us still doesn’t have a certain release date, but we already know that it won’t arrive before 2025. Filming should start in January next year, but it seems that it has been postponed of a few weeks due to the busy schedule of Pedro Pascal, Joel’s actor.