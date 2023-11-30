This Thursday the new Fifa rankingafter the double date that was played in November, in which the Colombia national team shined: They beat Brazil 2-1 in Barranquilla and brought a victory to Asunción after beating Paraguay 0-1.

(It may be of interest to you: Tolima, one step away from the final, after a victory with controversial arbitration).

Their participation in the South American qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup and the victories allow the Colombia selection climb two positions in the ranking update.

Néstor Lorenzo’s team, which was in box 17 of the ranking, with the update is now in position number 15 with 1651.2 points. In addition, it is the fourth best selection of South America, is only behind Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

(We tell you: Liverpool shined! Tremendous gift that he gave to Luis Díaz, his father and his family).

Colombia won 1 to 0 on the sixth date of the qualifiers. See also Argentine fan denounces that he and his son were attacked by four Mexicans

Argentina is the leader of the Fifa ranking

The Argentina team remains at the top of the Fifa world rankings for another month, in which England’s access to third place stands out to the detriment of Brazil, which drops to fifth place on the list.

After the 188 international matches played in November, the albiceleste retains the lead with 2,069.17 points, ahead of France (1,845.44) and England (1,800.05), while Brazil loses two positions (1,784.09, down to fifth after losing in the South American World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Lionel Scaloni’s team.

In such a way, Belgium is fourth with 1,798.46 ahead of the canarinha. The Netherlands (1,745.48) overtakes Portugal (1,745.06) and places sixth and Spain (eighth with 1,732.64), Italy (ninth with 1,718.82) and Croatia (tenth with 1,717.57) close the top 10. Uruguay is experiencing important progress, as is Ecuador. Both teams rise four places and are eleventh and thirty-second, respectively.

(See here: Pure magic! Jhon Arias’ great goal for Fluminense’s victory).

Bolivia is the Conmebol-affiliated team with the worst ranking in the update, despite its victory against Peru. They are in the position 85th in the ranking with 1284.55 points.

For its part, the team that rises the most is Comoros. They improve nine, to 119th place, after beating the Central African Republic and Ghana, which is the best ranking in their history. Gambia and Peru are the ones that have lost the most places, nine.

SPORTS*With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO