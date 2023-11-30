According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Francesco Totti he would have made an important decision together with his partner Noemi Bocchi. The former Roma captain would like to expand his family together with his new girlfriend. Let’s find out all the details together

After the release of the documentary film “Unica” in which Ilary Blasi tells his version of the facts on the separation with Francesco Totti, the now ex-couple is back at the center of themedia attention. Through the feature film, the Roman presenter revealed how she discovered the betrayal of her ex-husband also speaking of various doubts and shortcomings.

However, over the last few hours ashocking indiscretion about the former footballer and his new partner. The most talked about couple on the web would be willing to do a son and, therefore, to broaden theirs family.

To spread the gossip “Novella 2000” took care of it. These were the words reported in the press release:

Despite both of their pasts, marked by the failure of their respective marriages, Francesco and Noemi strongly believe in family. The arrival of a child would make them even more united, and would be the symbol of a new beginning after the tormented beginnings of their story. Which today, in light of the broadcast on Netflix of Unica, the interview-documentary in which Ilary told her version of the separation, have once again become a topic on the agenda.

As we well know, Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi have two under their belts failed relationships. In fact, the former Roma captain already has three children, Cristian, Chanel and Isabel, born from his love story with Ilary Blasi, while his partner has two called Sofia and Tommaso. Therefore, having reached a moment in which their relationship has consolidated, Francesco and Noemi seem to be ready to make a move significant step: that of giving to become again parents.