The City Council has endorsed the demands of the Government and Social Councils of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) in the face of the financing problems of the academic institution. After a recent meeting between the new municipal government and the rectory team, the mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, highlighted as a “fundamental” objective for the UPCT to achieve a “fair and stable” financing plan that allows it to “organize its growth projects.” The lack of funds has forced the UPCT to reduce its investments by 46% in the last year and has warned of its “worrying financial situation” despite the austerity policies implemented by the rector Beatriz Miguel and her team. “Structural underfinancing and the absence of a Multiannual Financing Plan suffocate the UPCT despite maintaining a subsistence economic policy in recent years,” the Social Council warned at its June plenary session.

During the meeting between the City Council and UPCT, the problem “of the poor communications of Cartagena’s public transport with the rest of the Region” was also addressed, municipal sources indicated. The mayoress and the rector agreed that it is essential to set up an efficient, effective, punctual and fast commuter rail service, which benefits both the UPCT and the rest of the Region, by facilitating both students and teachers attendance at the University.

European projects



Another of the commitments made by both teams is to implement a series of protocols to facilitate communication between the municipal government team and the rectory in order to expedite common issues. “For example, it has been agreed to expedite the building permits of the UPCT with the City Council, as well as to take into account the urban planning needs of the UPCT in the General Urban Planning Plan,” according to Arroyo. On the other hand, a bilateral structure on European research projects is going to be set in motion that will make it possible to set priorities and obtain adequate sources of financing from the European Union.

«We have agreed to take advantage of the luck of having a technological university to help Cartagena to modernize. That is why we have decided to continue working as preferred partners in joint European programs for the technological transformation of Cartagena,” according to Arroyo.

The City Council recognizes the UPCT as “the engine of knowledge and quality employability” not only for Cartagena, but also for the rest of the Region. The mayoress and the rector highlighted the climate of maximum understanding and collaboration between both institutions.