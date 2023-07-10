Inaki Arizmendi Pamplona Monday, July 10, 2023, 00:12



Updated 07:40 a.m.

The Fuente Ymbro bulls will be the stars of the fourth running of the bulls of the festivities. The Fuente Ymbro bulls usually carry nobility as their flag and have not gored any runner in their last six participations. Since their debut in 2015 they have been on 15 occasions, injuring only five riders. It is the lowest average of all the announced stud farms that have participated at least five times. If the bulls from Cebada cause 1.87 gorings per confinement, the average for Fuente Ymbro is only 0.3.

The statistics say that they never leave gored on Monday. And this will be the fifth time they have participated on the first day of the week, after 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2017. None of those four bull runs exceeded three minutes.

Although at first glance it may seem that Mondays are quiet days after the weekend crowds, this is not the case. Since 1984 there have been 47 running of the bulls held on Mondays with 49 runners being gored.

Of all the stud farms announced this year, Fuente Ymbro is the one with the longest race in the 21st century to its credit. It was in 2010 when a bull was left off the hook in Estafeta and it took 6 minutes and 23 seconds to enter the pens.