The Cartagena firefighters experienced an unusual situation linked to new technologies this Thursday. At 3:12 p.m. they received an alert from 112 about a traffic accident on the road from Canteras to La Azohía, at the Perín crossroads. There could be people trapped in a vehicle. They mobilized two trucks, which crossed the city with the sirens activated. But in the place, to which the Civil Guard also went, there was no trace of any accident.

Sources from the Fire Service indicated to LA VERDAD that the notice was made by a Ford car from an automatic emergency call system. They added that, initially, the driver was not located because he was without cell phone coverage; and that, later, the man explained that he only called a tow truck and that, perhaps, in the maneuver to remove the car, the call to 112 was triggered.