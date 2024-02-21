The culés have just faced an Italian champion who is not going through his best moment. The culés, who did not arrive like an arrow, much less achieved a 1-1 draw, being much superior.
Ahead, the Barça team is looking forward to the return of the Champions League round of 16, in which they hope to do well, in addition to important matches in the domestic competition.
Xavi Hernández's team will close this complicated month of February in a tough match against Getafe. Bordalás' team is having a great campaign, positioned close to European positions, and with players like Greenwood and Borja Mayoral performing at a superlative level, so the match will be extremely demanding for the Blaugranas.
To begin the month of March, FC Barcelona will face nothing more and nothing less than Athletic Club. The club that already scored four goals in the Copa del Rey tie will once again host the Blaugranas at home, with both teams being very close in the standings, so a Basque victory could bring them closer to the Blaugranas in the LaLiga table. in that fight for Champions League positions.
Before facing the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, the Barça team will receive a visit from an always combative Mallorca. Javier Aguirre's team is making life difficult in LaLiga, six points away from relegation when it had a wide advantage in previous rounds. On the other hand, the vermilion team is in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, with the tie open against Real Sociedad, so we will see what they are capable of in this match.
The key match to decide who goes to the next round of the highest continental club competition. The Barça team is very excited about this tournament, and needs to do a good job, so a victory in this home game would be key for the culés' spirit.
Key match for Barcelona in the fight for the title. The culés will face one of the strongest teams in Spain in one of the most difficult stadiums in the entire championship.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Getafe
|
February 24th
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga
|
athletic club
|
March 3rd
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga
|
Majorca
|
March 8
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Naples
|
March 12
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
March 17
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
