FC Barcelona had one of its most complicated games of the season so far. The Blaugrana team fell to Girona by a score of 2-4 at the Nou Camp. Artem Dovbyk, Miguel Gutiérrez, Valery Fernández and Christian Stuani scored the goals; Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan scored for the Blaugranas.
After this confrontation against Girona, these are the commitments that Xavi Hernández's team will have to face in the coming weeks.
Royal Antwerp vs FC Barcelona, 6th day of the Champions group stage
FC Barcelona will close the group stage of the Champions League at the home of Antwerp. Xavi Hernández's men come into this match with qualification to the next round under their arm
Valencia vs FC Barcelona, 17th matchday of LaLiga
The next match will be another of the great duels in Spanish football. Xavi's team will have to visit Mestalla to face a Valencia team that always makes things difficult for them, although the Che team is not going through its best moment.
FC Barcelona vs Almería, 18th matchday of LaLiga
Afterwards, Xavi Hernández's men will face a rival like Almería, who will have to visit the Blaugrana team. Initially, FC Barcelona will not have to have many problems to take the three points in this match against the current bottom of the championship.
FC Barcelona vs Americas, friendly match
The next match for Xavi Hernández's team will travel to the United States to face the Mexican club Américas to play a friendly match on December 22
UD Las Palmas vs FC Barcelona, 19th matchday of LaLiga
As the last match of these five matches, FC Barcelona will have to face a Canarian team that is being coached by a man from the Blaugrana house, García Pimienta. Las Palmas are doing a great job this season.
