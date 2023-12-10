Kenyan peacemaker Shamsa Abubakar Fadel, known as “Mama Shamsa,” confirmed during her participation in the Conference of the Parties (COP28) that the innovative approach that the UAE has always believed in is the basis for achieving progress and prosperity, and addressing all the pressing challenges facing the world, most notably climate change. .

Mama Shamsa – who won the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity last year – thanked the UAE for its invitation to participate in the global conference. She said, “The UAE set a clear direction during its hosting of the Conference of the Parties, and the world is meeting here today for an urgent issue, which is climate change. It is a call from the UAE for the well-being and prosperity of societies and for the future of future generations.”

She added, “Today, the UAE is hosting an exceptional edition of the Conference of the Parties, which is unique and comprehensive. Today, for example, the conference witnesses the establishment of an interfaith pavilion for the first time in the history of this prominent global event. Everyone from all religions participates in presenting their visions and ideas on the issue of climate change, and speaks With one voice to protect the planet.

Mama Shamsa expressed her pride in being in Expo City Dubai to participate in this prominent global event, considering that her presence today is a message of appreciation from the UAE for her person, and also reflects the country’s keenness to have everyone participate in confronting this challenge, and to strive to reach innovative scientific solutions. For its repercussions.

She expressed her confidence in the success of the climate summit hosted by the UAE in reaching qualitative scientific solutions to the issue of climate change, after bringing the world together with the values ​​of human brotherhood for a lofty goal that brings goodness and achieves prosperity, stability and development for all.

It is noteworthy that Mama Shamsa, the peacemaker and prominent community activist, was honored with the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity last year in recognition of her efforts in promoting the empowerment of youth and women in Kenya, as well as her care for young people and protecting them from engaging in a life of violence and extremism, by providing them with the necessary advice, care and training. .